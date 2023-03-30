Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,529 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $88,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $465.39. 1,828,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,042. The firm has a market cap of $434.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $481.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.12.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

