VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Trading Up 0.3%

VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $157.70 and last traded at $157.09. Approximately 1,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.66.

VanEck Retail ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Get VanEck Retail ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTH. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in VanEck Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 40.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VanEck Retail ETF

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.