Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (VCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on April 10th

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3698 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSE VCE traded up C$0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,758. Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF has a one year low of C$39.01 and a one year high of C$48.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.30.

