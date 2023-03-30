Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Boosted by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,827,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,536,000 after buying an additional 151,609 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,902,000 after buying an additional 204,684 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VUG stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.59. 383,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,235. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

