Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $375.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.00. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $429.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

