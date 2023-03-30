Vanguard Real Estate ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 22,629 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 726% compared to the average daily volume of 2,739 put options.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,583. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.19 and its 200 day moving average is $84.71. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

