Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the February 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VTHR stock opened at $179.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $208.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.652 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund

About Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 115,697.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,431,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,800,000 after acquiring an additional 41,395,371 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $55,251,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 105,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 70,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.