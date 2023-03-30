Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the February 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of VTHR stock opened at $179.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $208.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.652 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund
About Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
