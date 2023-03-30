Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 6.3% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $743,000. First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $213.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.80. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $256.50. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.