Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $370.59. 1,473,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,038. The company has a market cap of $276.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.44 and a 200 day moving average of $358.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

