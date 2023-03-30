Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the February 28th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,172,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,480,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,712,000 after buying an additional 307,817 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 34,582,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,254,000 after buying an additional 965,915 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 14,551.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,468,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,483,000 after buying an additional 19,335,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,350. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.28.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

