Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Increased by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.5% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $201.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.