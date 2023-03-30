Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Boosted by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 177.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,510,000 after buying an additional 367,762 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,659,000 after buying an additional 205,631 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after buying an additional 4,031,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after buying an additional 284,461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.63. 649,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,399. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

