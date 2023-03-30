Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 34.30 ($0.42). 3,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 83,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.60 ($0.43).

Velocity Composites Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £12.63 million, a PE ratio of -857.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.85, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.88.

About Velocity Composites

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

