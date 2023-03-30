Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Position Decreased by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ventas by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 88,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Ventas by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 48,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Trading Up 1.2 %

Ventas stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.49. 539,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,003. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $45.22.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.