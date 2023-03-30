Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) PT Lowered to $2.20

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $3.25 to $2.20 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Venus Concept Stock Up 13.8 %

Venus Concept stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venus Concept

Venus Concept ( NASDAQ:VERO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 140.67%. The business had revenue of $24.29 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Venus Concept will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Venus Concept by 140.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,530 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Venus Concept by 73.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Venus Concept by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter.

Venus Concept Company Profile



Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

