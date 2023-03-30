Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 175,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 413,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Verano in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.13 million and a PE ratio of -3.34.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

