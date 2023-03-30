Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Verastem Stock Up 7.1 %

VSTM opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Verastem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Verastem by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 48,947 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,165,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verastem by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 881,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

