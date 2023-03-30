Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.25.
Verastem Stock Up 7.1 %
VSTM opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Verastem
Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.
