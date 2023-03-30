Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 635 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34. The firm has a market cap of $267.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.