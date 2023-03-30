Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,977 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 0.5 %

FISV opened at $111.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.76 and its 200-day moving average is $104.17. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,764,044 shares of company stock worth $180,072,098. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.