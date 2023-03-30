Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,993 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 94,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 73,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 80,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

CBRE Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $69.41 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

