Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,428 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $175.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

