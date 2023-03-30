Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,967 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citigroup Price Performance

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.16.

NYSE:C opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

