Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 12,852 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,343 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,852 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 390,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 27,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.35.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $102.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.42. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

