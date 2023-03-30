Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AutoZone by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in AutoZone by 297.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,994,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $4,165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,372 shares of company stock worth $93,403,027 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone Trading Down 0.4 %

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

AZO stock opened at $2,395.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,448.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,398.42. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.79 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

