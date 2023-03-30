Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,397 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after purchasing an additional 520,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Progressive by 7.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,909,000 after buying an additional 806,366 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Progressive by 0.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Progressive by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,430,000 after buying an additional 518,665 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Progressive by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,841,000 after buying an additional 799,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $145.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a PE ratio of 122.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.35 and a twelve month high of $146.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.16.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,516 shares of company stock worth $7,230,138. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.85.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

