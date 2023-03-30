Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 330 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 264.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,046 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9,750.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 476,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 471,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $130.31 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.79 and a 200 day moving average of $135.03. The company has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

