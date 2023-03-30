Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,433 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,205 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Express by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,863 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kearns & Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $164.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.39 and its 200-day moving average is $155.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $194.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.