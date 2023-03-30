Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,310 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marketfield Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.70. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $174,819.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,052,482.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $174,819.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,052,482.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $174,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 249,668 shares in the company, valued at $12,438,459.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,980 shares of company stock worth $3,280,799 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

