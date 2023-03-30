Verge (XVG) Reaches Market Cap of $45.44 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $45.44 million and approximately $979,012.18 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,823.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00319630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00072742 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.28 or 0.00558082 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.96 or 0.00434752 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,401,075 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

