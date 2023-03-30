Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Vext Science in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Vext Science Stock Performance

Shares of VEXTF opened at C$0.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19. Vext Science has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.54.

About Vext Science

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. The company is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

