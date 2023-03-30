VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $55.32

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.32 and traded as low as $50.59. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $50.79, with a volume of 8,382 shares traded.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,201.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at about $231,000.

(Get Rating)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.