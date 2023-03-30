Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 906,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 131,156 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,095,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after buying an additional 565,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,434,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,701,000 after buying an additional 182,290 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 3,100.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on VIPS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

Vipshop Price Performance

VIPS stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.45.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

