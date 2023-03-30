VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) PT Lowered to $1.25

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 237.84% from the company’s previous close.

VIQ Solutions Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ VQS traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.37. 222,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,008. VIQ Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of VIQ Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven digital voice and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its solutions include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist, FirstDraft and Lexel. The firm serves the law enforcement, legal, insurance, media, corporate, and government clients.

