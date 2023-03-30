Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. 316,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 141,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $869,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

