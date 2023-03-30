VirnetX Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VHC)

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 48,571 put options on the company. This is an increase of 16,090% compared to the typical daily volume of 300 put options.

Institutional Trading of VirnetX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VHC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VirnetX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in VirnetX in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VirnetX in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in VirnetX by 48.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in VirnetX by 7.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 136,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Get VirnetX alerts:

VirnetX Stock Down 17.1 %

VHC traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,677,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,843. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. VirnetX has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $100.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.23.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include War Room, Gabriel secure gateway, collaboration suite, secure domains, secure communication platform, and connection technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.