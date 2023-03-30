Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) received a €27.00 ($29.03) target price from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($20.43) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($19.35) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Vonovia Price Performance

VNA stock traded up €0.89 ($0.95) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €16.54 ($17.78). 11,135,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.22. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €17.46 ($18.77) and a 52-week high of €43.61 ($46.89). The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

