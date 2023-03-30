Vow Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $273.42 Million (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Vow token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vow has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. Vow has a total market capitalization of $273.42 million and approximately $200,802.70 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vow Token Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,696,151 tokens. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

