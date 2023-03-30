VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Short Interest Down 47.2% in March

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VPR Brands Stock Performance

Shares of VPRB stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. VPR Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.

VPR Brands Company Profile

See Also

VPR Brands LP is engaged in the development, marketing, and distribution of electronic cigarettes, personal vaporizers, and pocket lighters. Its brands include Dissim, HoneyStick, Goldline, Krave, VaporX, Vaporin, and Helium. The company was founded on July 19, 2004 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

