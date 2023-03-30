VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Short Interest Down 47.2% in March

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VPR Brands Stock Performance
Shares of VPRB stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. VPR Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.
VPR Brands Company Profile
