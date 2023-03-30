Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 639,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,934,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -55.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Further Reading

