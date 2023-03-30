Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY23 guidance to $4.45-4.65 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.66. 1,224,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,939,769. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,802,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,678.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 695,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 689,497 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

