Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.44. 165,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 538,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Several analysts recently commented on WBX shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wallbox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 207.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

