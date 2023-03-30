Wanchain (WAN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.03 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $52.92 million and $1.03 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00061512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00039789 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017864 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,334,345 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

