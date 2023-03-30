Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Down 3.7%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. 360,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 788,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Waterdrop from $2.70 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Waterdrop Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25.

Institutional Trading of Waterdrop

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Waterdrop had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.61 million. Research analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Waterdrop by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Waterdrop by 175.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Waterdrop by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.



