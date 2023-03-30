WAX Price Hits $0.0673 (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $163.24 million and $4.64 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,526,294 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,425,288,123.0422244 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06865688 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $5,342,975.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

