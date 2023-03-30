WAXE (WAXE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $186,676.45

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, WAXE has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and $186,676.45 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for approximately $67.54 or 0.00239551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more."

