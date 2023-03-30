WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a market capitalization of $99.58 million and approximately $60,415.68 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Coin Profile

WaykiChain Governance Coin’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain Governance Coin is www.waykichain.com. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain Governance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain Governance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain Governance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

