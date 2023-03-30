Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,053,900 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 19,624,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Weimob from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Weimob Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEMXF opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Weimob has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72.

