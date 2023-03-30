WESCO International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,218 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 489% compared to the average daily volume of 546 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $1,329,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WESCO International news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $1,329,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $794,216.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,198 shares in the company, valued at $12,461,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,532 shares of company stock worth $17,217,762 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WESCO International Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WCC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Shares of WCC stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.84. The stock had a trading volume of 622,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,686. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.89 and its 200-day moving average is $136.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.32. WESCO International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

