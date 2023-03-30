West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,647,800 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 26,301,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

West China Cement Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WCHNF opened at $0.13 on Thursday. West China Cement has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

Get West China Cement alerts:

West China Cement Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

West China Cement Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of cement and cement products. It offers materials used in the construction of infrastructure projects such as highways, railways, bridges, hydroelectric power stations, water conservancy, and water transfer projects.

Receive News & Ratings for West China Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West China Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.