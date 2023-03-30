Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 101.8% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDO. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 12.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE GDO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,369. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.